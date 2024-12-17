Mystics Announce 2025 Preseason Schedule

December 17, 2024 - Women's National Basketball Association (WNBA)

Washington Mystics News Release







WASHINGTON, D.C. - The Washington Mystics announced today their 2025 preseason schedule, featuring games against the Atlanta Dream and Indiana Fever.

Washington will tip off preseason action in Indiana to face the Fever on Saturday, May 3 at 3:00 p.m. at Gainbridge Fieldhouse. The Mystics will return home to host the Dream on Wednesday, May 7 at 11:30 a.m. at the Entertainment & Sports Arena. The team will welcome K-12 students from across the DMV for the annual DeMystifying STEM game presented by KPMG. Both games will be broadcast on Monumental Sports Network and Monumental+.

The full Mystics 2025 regular season schedule can be found on mystics.wnba.com. Fans interested in purchasing tickets can call 877-DC-HOOP1 or email ticketsales@washmystics.com to order when tickets go on-sale.

DATE OPPONENT LOCATION TIME (ET)

Saturday, May 3 Indiana Fever Indianapolis, IN 3:00 p.m.

Wednesday, May 7 Atlanta Dream Washington, D.C. 11:30 a.m.

