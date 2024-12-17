Atlanta Dream Announce Preseason Schedule, Including Home Game against Indiana Fever

December 17, 2024 - Women's National Basketball Association (WNBA)

ATLANTA - The Atlanta Dream announced their 2025 preseason schedule today, highlighted by visit a from the Indiana Fever and 2024 WNBA Rookie of the Year Caitlin Clark on Saturday, May 10 at 3 p.m. inside Gateway Center Arena @ College Park. The Dream will open preseason on the road against the Washington Mystics on Wednesday, May 7 at 11:30 a.m.

The two-game preseason slate will be the first opportunity for fans to see the Dream under new Head Coach Karl Smesko. The Dream return two WNBA All-Stars, Rhyne Howard and Allisha Gray, as well as a young core of talent that is looking to build off the last two postseason berths.

The preseason game against the Fever will be included in the season ticket packages of full Dream Elite Members, replacing the game originally scheduled for Friday, August 15 against the Seattle Storm. The Dream will now play the Storm in the WNBA Canada Game presented by Tangerine Bank at Rogers Arena in Vancouver, B.C., marking the first regular-season WNBA game outside of the U.S.

Limited Dream Elite Memberships are still available and are expected to sell out quickly. Additional seats will be offered via presale to fans who join the Dream Elite Priority Waiting List. The Dream sold out all 20 of their regular season home games in 2024, so these two lists are the best opportunities to get the tickets fans want. For more information please visit dream.wnba.com.

The Dream will tip off the regular season on May 16th in Washington and will welcome the Fever back to Atlanta on May 22nd for their home opener.

