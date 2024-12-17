Indiana Fever Announce 2025 Preseason Schedule

December 17, 2024 - Women's National Basketball Association (WNBA)

INDIANAPOLIS - The Indiana Fever announced today the team will play two preseason games ahead of the 2025 regular season.

Saturday, May 3 vs. Washington Mystics - 3 p.m. ET

Saturday, May 10 at Atlanta Dream - 3 p.m. ET

A select number of single game tickets, including the May 3 preseason matchup against Washington at Gainbridge Fieldhouse, will go on sale today at 2 p.m. ET. Fans can also join the season ticket waitlist by visiting FeverBasketball.com.

The 2025 regular season will tip off at Gainbridge Fieldhouse against the Chicago Sky on Saturday, May 17 at 1 p.m. ET.

