Myrtle Beach Takes the Fourth Game against Fayetteville 6-1

For the third time in the last four games, the Myrtle Beach Pelicans held the Fayetteville Woodpeckers to one run or less in a 6-1 victory on Friday night. The win pushes the Pelicans' winning streak to four games as their record now stands at 23-20. The Woodpeckers dropped to 16-26 with the loss.

It was a solid day at the plate for Yeison Santana (3-4, 2B, 2 RBI) with his first three-hit game of the year and two runs driven in. Moises Ballesteros (2-5, 2 RBI) also brought home a pair of runs and collected multiple hits in the victory.

Jackson Ferris allowed just one hit and no runs in his three-inning start with four strikeouts. The win went to Erian Rodriguez (3-1) after holding the Woodpeckers scoreless across 3 2/3 innings with five strikeouts.

Fayetteville was held to just six hits with half of them coming from Jackson Loftin (3-4, 2B, RBI) as he drove in the only run of the game. Three of the six hits were doubles for the Woodpeckers.

The loss went to Alimber Santa (1-3) with three earned runs allowed in his 4 2/3 inning outing. Santa walked three, gave up three hits, and struck out three in the loss.

