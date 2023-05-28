FredNats and Red Sox Canceled

SALEM, VA - Today's game between the FredNats and the Salem Red Sox has been canceled due to weather. It will not be made up.

The FredNats, winners of four straight, return home to Virginia Credit Union Stadium for a 13-game home stand beginning with a doubleheader against the Delmarva Shorebirds on Tuesday at 5 p.m.

