FredNats and Red Sox Canceled
May 28, 2023 - Carolina League (CarL) - Fredericksburg Nationals News Release
SALEM, VA - Today's game between the FredNats and the Salem Red Sox has been canceled due to weather. It will not be made up.
The FredNats, winners of four straight, return home to Virginia Credit Union Stadium for a 13-game home stand beginning with a doubleheader against the Delmarva Shorebirds on Tuesday at 5 p.m.
Tickets are available at frednats.com.
The Fredericksburg Nationals are the Carolina League affiliate of the Washington Nationals. They play their home games at the state-of-the-art Virginia Credit Union Stadium, located at 42 Jackie Robinson Way next to the Fredericksburg Expo & Convention Center in Fredericksburg, Virginia. Stay up to date with the team online at www.frednats.com and follow the Fredericksburg Nationals on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram @FXBGNats.
• Discuss this story on the Carolina League message board...
Carolina League Stories from May 28, 2023
- Myrtle Beach Takes the Fourth Game against Fayetteville 6-1 - Myrtle Beach Pelicans
- FredNats and Red Sox Canceled - Fredericksburg Nationals
- Columbia Fireflies Game Notes 5.28 vs Charleston - Columbia Fireflies
- Mudcats & Wood Ducks Canceled Sunday - Carolina Mudcats
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.
Other Recent Fredericksburg Nationals Stories
- FredNats and Red Sox Canceled
- Nats Secure Series Win Over Red Sox
- Freddies Win Third Straight Over Red Sox
- Nationals Win Back-and-Forth Battle 5-3
- Five-Run Ninth Powers Nats