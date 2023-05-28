Columbia Fireflies Game Notes 5.28 vs Charleston

May 28, 2023 - Carolina League (CarL) - Columbia Fireflies News Release







The Fireflies will close out their series with the RiverDogs with a doubleheader slated for 3:05 pm at Segra Park today. RHP David Sandlin (3-0, 3.19 ERA) will start game one and RHP Mauricio Veliz (0-2, 5.50 ERA) will get the ball for game two for the Fireflies. On the other side, Charleston will start RHP Yoniel Curet (1-1, 6.17 ERA) in game one and LHP Kikito Severino (1-1, 5.75 ERA) in game two.

Today is the exciting finale of Copa de la Diversion weekend presented by Southern Recipe Small Batch where the Fireflies become Los Chicharrones de Columbia. Stick around after the doubleheader because kids will be able to run the bases courtesy of Bang Back Pinball Lounge. Tickets are still available at FirefliesTickets.com.

CHICHARRONES HOLD ON IN 5-4 WIN FRIDAY: Los Chicharrones de Columbia filled up the scoreboard early before the bullpen shut down Los Perros Santos de Charleston with four scoreless innings to hang on, winning 5-4 Friday night at Segra Park. Columbia moved ahead in the fourth inning. Brennon McNair roped a lead-off triple to right field then came around on an Omar Florentino sacrifice fly to left, pushing Columbia in front 5-4. Los Chicharrones de Columbia broke through first in the home half of the first. After Jean Ramirez drew a lead-off walk, Omar Hernandez stayed hot with a base knock to set the table for Daniel Vazquez who lined a two RBI single to break the scoreless tie.

COMEBACK KUDRNA: After a tough start to the year, the Royals number two prospect, according to MLB.com, Ben Kudrna has put together three consecutive impressive starts. The righty worked his first quality start of the season May 4 vs Myrtle Beach and prior to allowing a solo homer in the fourth inning May 10 at Salem, had a 14.2 inning scoreless streak. The streak was the longest scoreless streak for a pitcher in the Carolina League this season. He's 3-0 with a 0.87 ERA in four starts this May.

WE'VE GOT THE RUNS: The Fireflies scored their 200th run of the season in yesterday's game vs Charleston. Columbia's most lopsided inning of the season is the fourth, where they have outscored opponents 37-11 on the season. The team has outscored opponents by 46 this season, which is the best run differential in the Carolina League. Down East has the second-highest run differential at 36 and Charleston has the worst run differential at -59 this year.

ONE-RUN FUN: After three-consecutive wins in one-run contests against the Charleston RiverDogs, the Fireflies are now 9-7 in one-run contests this season. That means that 16 of Columbia's first 43 games or 37 percent of their games have been decided by the slimmest margin possible.

I'M LOOKING AT THE MAN IN THE MIRROR: David Sandlin and Frank Mozzicato have gone back-and-forth on the strikeouts leader board for the Carolina League this season. Thursday Mozzicato fanned nine to push his lead to 11 with 64 punchouts this season. Sandlin is second with 53 whiffs on the season.

MAGIC MOZZ: Frank Mozzicato has been on a tear this year. The southpaw is among the Carolina League leaders in nearly every category for a pitcher. After tossing back-to-back quality starts, he leads the League in strikeouts (64), Innings Pitcher (41.1), opposing batting average (.156) and is fifth in ERA (2.18) and sixth in WHIP (1.06).

PARAMOUNT PITCHING: The Fireflies pitching staff has been among the top pitching staffs in all of Minor League Baseball this season. After allowing only three earned runs in the first 28 innings of this series with the Charleston RiverDogs, the Fireflies team ERA is 3.12, that mark is second in the league, trailing Down East, who holds a 3.05 mark. It is the third-best team ERA in all of Minor League Baseball though. The only non-Carolina League team with a better ERA is the Tulsa Drillers, who have a ridiculous 2.79 ERA in their first 43 games of the season.

SEARS-ING THE COMPETITION: Ben Sears has hit a hot stretch, notching three consecutive appearances with a save. The righty has a 1.80 ERA in May across 10 innings in five appearances.

