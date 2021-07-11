Mustangs Walk-It-Off in a Wacky Ninth Inning

Billings, MT - After the Mustangs scored four runs in the bottom of the eighth inning to take a 7-2 lead, it appeared that victory was in sight. That proved to not be the case however. After Dallas Bryan retired Chris Caffrey to start the ninth inning, the Voyagers offense exploded for eight runs and took a 10-7 lead.

The ninth inning saw the Mustangs use three different pitchers who struggled to get the final three outs. With the bases loaded and the Mustangs lead cut down to 7-6, Kyle Crowl took the first pitch fastball he saw and blasted a grand slam over the left center field fence to give the Voyagers the lead.

The Mustangs wouldn't go down quietly in the ninth however. After a Dalton Cornett RBI single, Freddy Achecar was hit by a pitch to drive in the second run of the inning and cut the deficit to just one.

With the bases still loaded and the Mustangs trailing 10-9, Chris Eusay torched the first pitch from Austin Eggelston to deep center field. Cornett scored from third on the sacrifice fly, but Brandt Broussard raced around from second base to walk-it off on a two run sacrifice fly for a final score of 11-10.

Gerald Bautista in his debut out of the bullpen for Billings was perfect. He worked 2 2/3 innings of scoreless baseball and struck out two.

It was Billings second walk-off victory at Dehler Park this season. Both have come against the Voyagers.

The Mustangs (16-27) and Voyagers (18-25) renew the series tomorrow in game two. First pitch is scheduled for 1:05 PM and don't forget to catch the pre-game show starting at 12:45 P.M. on ESPN Billings 910 AM/105.5 FM or online at espn910.com.

