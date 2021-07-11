Missoula Falls in 'Knock Out' to Raptors Sunday

Ogden, UT. - The Missoula PaddleHeads and Ogden Raptors were locked in a tight battle on Sunday afternoon in Game 5 of a 6-game slate at Lindquist Field. Missoula and Ogden would both score in the same inning on three separate occasions with neither team leading by more than a run. The game in regulation would end in a 4-4 tie which in the Pioneer League means a knockout round.

The first round of the knockout saw Zach Almond of the PaddleHeads, and Pavin Parks of the Raptors stand in first. Both players would come close to hitting the ball out of the park but would untimely fail which then set it up for Jared Akins and Jakob Goldfarb. Needing to only hit one ball out of the park to win the game, Goldfarb would line the second pitch he saw over the wall to give the Raptors the win in the second round of the 'knock out.'

McClain O'Connor would put the PaddleHeads out in front in regulation on two separate occasions in the third, and fifth innings. O'Connor would bring a run home in on his fifth home run of the season in the third and would single home a run in the fifth. Ogden would have an answer in the bottom half of both innings however scoring once in the third, and twice in the fifth. O'Connor would finish the contest 2-for-4.

Trailing by one going into the seventh inning, Nick Gatewood would once again bring the PaddleHeads level on a solo shot into right center field to tie the game at three. The two sides would exchange blows once again over the next two innings as the game ended in a 4-4 tie in regulation. Gatewood would finish the game 2-for- 4.

The bullpen once again stood tall for the PaddleHeads in a losing effort as the combination Palmer Wenzell, and Rabon Martin would only allow one run over five innings of work. Martin would not allow a single baserunner in two innings of work while Wenzell allowed one run over three innings.

With the defeat, Missoula (31-13) fell into a tie for first place in the Northern Division standings with the Idaho Falls Chukars (31-13) with only four games remaining in the first half of the Pioneer League season. Idaho Falls does hold the tiebreaker by having a better head-to-head record. The PaddleHeads will look to end the nine- game road trip Monday on a high note in the series finale opposite the Raptors (28-16). First pitch is set for 7:05 from Lindquist Field on ESPN Missoula 102.9 F.M.

