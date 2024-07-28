Mustangs Sweep Twin Bill Sunday Opposite PaddleHeads

MISSOULA, MT- The Missoula PaddleHeads and Billings Mustangs brought a 6-game series to an end on Sunday afternoon with a double header at Allegiance Field at Ogren Park. After playing in 12 innings of play the night prior, it surely would be a test for both clubs to get through 2 more 7 inning affairs. Thanks in large part to one man at the top of the order for the visitors from the Magic City, the Mustangs would find an advantage.

Leadoff man Taylor Lomack would tally 4 hits in both games of the doubleheader Sunday to pace the Billings attack in both contests. 8 combined home runs in the 2 games would also be a big factor for the Mustangs attack that would prove to have the upperhand in both contests. Gabe Wurtz would tally 2 home runs in game 1 as part of a 9-6 win. Jacob Kline would then launch 3 home runs as part of a 16-11 win for Billings, keying rallies in 3 separate innings down the stretch.

