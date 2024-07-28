Ballers Match Largest Victory of Season in 17-3 Win

July 28, 2024 - Pioneer League (PL)

Oakland Ballers News Release







OAKLAND, Calif. -- Noah Martinez lifted a three-run homer to left in the first inning, his first of four hits on the day, to set the tone for the Ballers in their 17-3 win over the Yolo High Wheelers on Saturday. The 14-run advantage tied Oakland's greatest margin of victory this season, having bulldozed the Rocky Mountain Vibes 20-6 on June 2.

Oakland sent 11 to the plate in the first, as Noah Martinez left the yard just three batters in. Andrew Martinez mashed a two-out, two-run double for his first hit as a Baller, putting his team ahead 5-0 in the game's opening frame.

Noah Martinez doubled to begin the second, and ended up reaching five times in the contest and scoring in each instance. This time, Josh Leslie plated him with a double to grow the lead to 6-0.

Chandler David earned the start for the Ballers, his first since 2022. He fired four nearly perfect frames, allowing no hits and two walks while striking out four High Wheelers.

In the bottom of the fourth, the Ballers got a couple more runs. Dondrei Hubbard hit a sacrifice fly and Tripp Clark stung an RBI single to increase the edge to 8-0.

Bobby Lada lined a solo shot to lead off the fifth, so Oakland responded with a long ball of its own in the home half of the inning. Jaylen Smith powered a moonshot to left center for a three-run bomb to get the Ballers into double digits.

The Ballers scored three more runs in the seventh and two in the eighth to inflate their total to 17. Ten different Ballers recorded a hit in the game, and 10 unique players touched home plate in the blowout victory.

In his second professional appearance, Alex Escobar recorded a three-inning save for Oakland. With two massive wins against the High Wheelers, the Ballers have outscored Yolo 30-3 in the first two games of the series.

Oakland can secure a sweep on Sunday, with first pitch for the series finale scheduled for 1:05 p.m. PDT. As always, you can listen on 860 AM The Answer.

• Discuss this story on the Pioneer League message board...





Pioneer League Stories from July 28, 2024

Ballers Match Largest Victory of Season in 17-3 Win - Oakland Ballers

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.