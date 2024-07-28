Mustangs Sweep DH; Split Series with Missoula

The Mustangs collect a pair of multi-homer games in the double-header to sweep the Paddleheads, and they earn a series split.

No other team has split a six-game series with the Paddleheads this season.

Two Gabe Wurtz homers power the Mustangs past the Paddleheads in game one of the doubleheader with a 9-6 final score.

Jacob Kline became the first Mustang since Jose Siri to hit three home runs in a game. Siri did it August 7, 2016 against Ogden.

With the Mustangs ahead in the second by a score of 1-0, Wurtz led off the inning with a homer the opposite way into right field. Taylor Lomack delivered a two-run double, while Connor Denning hit a sacrifice fly to left to score Lomack to lead 5-0.

Missoula answered with a solo home run by Alec Sanchez, but starter Justin Fuson answered the bell over the course of five innings of work.

Jacob Kline gave the Mustangs a two-out, RBI double to make it a 6-1 lead.

Patrick Chung hit a one-out home run to give Missoula some life, but Casey Harford hit an RBI single in the fifth to lead 7-2.

Two more scored in the sixth for the Mustangs on Wurtz's second homer of the game, a two run shot, to make it 9-2. Missoula sent eight men to the dish in the sixth with a two-RBI single by Kamron Willman and a bases-loaded walk by Roberto Pena.

Jonathan Haab shut the door facing one more than the minimum in the bottom of the seventh.

In game two the Mustangs collected a three-run home run by Gary Lora in the first to take a 3-0 lead.

Lora added to the advantage in the top of the third with a two-RBI double to give the Mustangs a 5-0 lead.

Starter Jacob Bradshaw ran out of fumes in the third and surrendered a two-RBI double to Roberto Pena and a sacrifice fly to Collin Runge to make it 5-3.

Missoula took a lead in the fourth with a Patrick Chung RBI double, while Mike Rosario grounded into a double play to tie it at 5. Pena gave the Paddleheads a 6-5 lead with an RBI single.

The Mustangs collected three home runs, with a pair of two-run homers from Jacob Kline down the stretch of the game. His first came in the fifth to give the Mustangs a 7-6 lead.

The Paddleheads benefited from a Josh Elvir solo home run in the fifth to tie it at 7.

Mustangs catcher Dylan Leach doubled and scored on a wild pitch to re-take the lead for the Mustangs.

Kline hit his second homer with two outs in the top of the sixth and Taylor Lomack on at first to give the Mustangs a 10-7 lead. Brendan Ryan followed up the effort with a solo homer to give the Mustangs back-to-back homers to lead 11-7.

Missoula scored three runs in the sixth on a pair of doubles - Rosario's two-run two-bagger and Josh Elvir with a blooping double down the left field line to make it 11-10 Mustangs.

Kline's third homer came with two outs and runners on first and second, as he roped a ball into left field to take a 14-10 lead.

Connor Denning checked in with a two-run homer to give the Mustangs a 16-10 lead.

Alec Sanchez collected a pinch-hit homer for the Paddleheads in the bottom of the seventh to make it 16-11. Joey Hennessey finished the game for the Mustangs without incident.

The Mustangs host the Glacier Range Riders for a six-game home series starting Tuesday. Coverage starts at 6:15 p.m. with first pitch at 6:35 p.m. on ESPN910/105.5 FM or ESPNBillings.com. You can also watch every pitch on FloBaseball.TV.

