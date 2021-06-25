Mustangs Run out of Steam Late

Boise, ID - The Boise Hawks (11-18) continue their hot streak as of late, defeating the Billings Mustangs (11-18) 9-5 for their third consecutive victory and fourth in their last five games.

The Hawks jumped out to an early lead after they scored three runs in the second inning. It was highlighted by a Jason Dicochea RBI double.

Hawks tacked on another run in the third inning after a Tyler Jorgensen RBI single. Jorgensen finished the game 3-for-5, his fifth multi-hit game of the season.

The Mustangs answered with a sacrifice fly from Liam Sabino in the fourth inning. Billings inched closer in the fifth after a double from Jalen Garcia scored Dalton Cobb from first base. A few batters later, Anthony Amicangelo scored Garcia. After five innings, the Stangs trailed just 4-3.

Hawks starter Jay Baggs delivered his best start of the season, going five innings and allowed just three hits while punching out five. He set season highs in strikeouts and innings.

Boise opened the game up with a four run sixth inning that ended with a Jason Dicochea two-run home run over the left field fence. Dicochea finished the game 2-for-4 with three RBI.

To start the ninth inning, Hawks RHP Conner Dand walked the bases loaded before Anthony Amicangelo's single drove home two. He finished with three RBI which was tied for his season high. The Mustangs had runners on the corners with one out and the tying run on deck before Cannon Chadwick induced a game ending double play on his first pitch of the ballgame.

The Mustangs have now lost six in a row and look to turn things around tomorrow in game three of a six game series. First pitch is scheduled for 7:15 PM and don't forget to catch the pre-game show starting at 6:55 P.M. on ESPN Billings 910 AM/105.5 FM or online at espn910.com.

