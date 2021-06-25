Thompson & Riley Lead the Way in Victory over Ogden

Missoula, MT. - Being a sparkplug at the top of the order is always an important element for an offense.

Cameron Thompson, and Brandon Riley of the Missoula PaddleHeads would be just that in game 2 of a six- game series opposite the Ogden Raptors. The top two batters in Missoula's order would finish with eight combined hits in a 9-7 win.

The tandem of Riley, and Thompson would not take long to get going as Thompson scored on an RBI single from Riley to take an early advantage. It would only be a sign of things to come for Riley who would finish 5- for-5 with three RBIs in the victory.

The PaddleHeads would see the Raptors take their first lead of the night behind a five run fifth inning that was highlighted by a grand slam from first basemen David Maberry. It would not take long for the PaddleHeads to have an answer as Missoula would bring four runs home in the sixth inning to regain the lead. Thompson would triple and score a run as part of the inning highlighting what was a 3-for-3 night at the plate.

The former Kansas State Wildcat is getting his first professional experience as a member of the PaddleHeads and has enjoyed being around the players, and coaches in the Missoula clubhouse.

"It's awesome staying around these players picking their brains about hitting, and defense," Thompson said. "I had great coaches when I was in college but to be around even greater ones here in Missoula is also amazing.

They are highly intelligent people when it comes to baseball."

After the PaddleHeads took the lead in the sixth inning, the game would remain tight the rest of the way setting it up for reliver Mark Simon for the second consecutive night. The Houston native would deliver in the ninth inning picking up his second save in as many nights. Simon has been electric over his last eight innings pitched allowing no runs over that stretch while striking out eight.

The win for the PaddleHeads (21-8) moved them passed the Raptors (20-9) in the race for the Pioneer League's best record. Missoula will look to continue their winnings ways against Ogden on Friday night in game three of the series. The impressive rookie Mason Schwellenbach is set to take the ball for the second time this season coming off a fabulous professional debut opposite the Idaho Falls Chukars. First pitch is scheduled for 7:05 p.m.

Catch every pitch on ESPN Missoula 102.9 F.M and SWX Montana.

