Hawks Use Early Lead to Hold off Mustangs

Boise, ID - The Boise Hawks continued their good run of play yesterday, jumping out to an early lead and never looking back, defeating the Billings Mustangs by a final score of 9-5 at Memorial Stadium on Thursday night.

In the bottom of the second the Hawks managed to load the bases on a walk from Byron Smith, Roby Enriquez reaching on a fielder's choice and Greg White being hit by a pitch.

With the bases loaded and one out Myles Miller hit a ball that could have been turned into an inning ending double play, but Mustangs second baseman, Jesus Azujae, made a throwing error that allowed the inning to continue and allowed Smith and Enriquez to cross the plate.

Boise would get one more run with Jason Dichochea smashing a two out double into left-center, scoring Miller from first to make it 3-0 early.

The Hawks would make it 4-0 in the very next inning, with Bo McClintock picking up his first professional hit on a double, he came around to score on a Tyler Jorgensen single back up the middle.

Billings scored a run in the fourth and two in the fifth to make the score 4-3, but like Wednesday night the Hawks found a big inning to put the game away.

With a Smith walk and an Enriquez double, Boise opened the bottom of the sixth with runners at second and third. Greg White then sent a ball just inside the bag at 3rd base to score both the runners and slid in safely at second for a double.

After Miller lined out, Dichochea came up huge for the Hawks with two outs, smoking his first professional home run over the left field fence to make the score 8-3.

On the mound, Jay Baggs went five full innings, giving up just three hits and three earned runs while striking out five. Additonally Matt Terrones and Conner Dand made their Boise Hawks debuts in the game with Terrones pitching a scoreless 8th and Dand getting into some trouble in the 9th, allowing two Mustangs to score and make it 9-5.

Cannon Chadwick entered the game for Dand with runners on the corners and one out, and threw just one slider, getting the Mustangs four-hole-hitter, Jerry Chavarria to roll over to third base for a game-ending double play.

With the victory the Boise Hawks have now matched their longest winning streak of the season at three games, and have won four of their last five. First pitch for Friday is scheduled for 7:15, with the Boise Hawks handing the ball to Matt Gabbert, who will be making his third start of the season.

