Mustangs Pluck the Owlz 15-2

July 4, 2024 - Pioneer League (PL)

Billings Mustangs News Release







Mustangs score 11 in the first inning en route to a 15-2 win over Northern Colorado.

James Deloatch picks up the win in his first Mustangs appearance to break up a six-game losing skid.

Gabe Wurtz had six RBIs in the first inning and finished the game 2-5 with a home run and a triple.

With runners at first and second in the first inning, Connor Denning brought Patrick Mills home to give the Mustangs the lead.

That's when Wurtz hit a home run the opposite way to give the Mustangs a 4-0 lead early.

With the bases loaded in the first, Abe Valdez walked to put the Ponies up 5-0.

Casey Harford grounded into a fielder's choice to score another run, while Patrick Mills played copy-cat with Harford to go up 7-0. Brendan Ryan hit an RBI single, while Denning walked again to bring up Wurtz one more time. He provided a bases-clearing triple to go up 10-0.

In his professional debut, Gary Lora hit a RBI single for his first professional hit and RBI to put the Mustangs up 11-0.

Mustangs left-hander and starting pitcher Deloatch ran into trouble in the third with a leadoff home run, but he worked around another two base hits to keep his team ahead 11-1.

Mustangs infielder Dustin Crenshaw picked up his first professional hit in his debut to put runners at first and second in the fourth. Harford cashed in with an RBI single to score Mitch Moralez (3-4, 2B, 2 RBI, 2R), while Ryan doubled to bring home Crenshaw to go up 13-1.

In the seventh, Moralez singled home Lora, who doubled with two outs, to go up 14-1.

Newcomer Greg Blackman gave up a solo homer to lead off the seventh, but otherwise, Blackman looked solid pitching two innings giving up just the homer on three hits with three strikeouts.

Moralez hit an RBI double to bring home Denning in the seventh to extend the lead to 15-1.

Newcomers Nic Daniels and Joey Hennessey combined for two scoreless innings to shut down the Owlz. The Mustangs improve to 17-21.

Games Three and four take place Friday as part of a doubleheader. Game one of the doubleheader starts at 5:05 p.m. with pre-game coverage at 4:45 p.m. on ESPN910/105.5 FM or espnbillings.com. You can also watch every pitch on FloBaseball.TV.

