Long Ball Backs Effort from Parker in PaddleHeads' Win

July 4, 2024 - Pioneer League (PL)

Missoula PaddleHeads News Release







BOISE, ID - The Missoula PaddleHeads offense got going in the early going, scoring in 3 of the first 4 innings in game 2 against the Boise Hawks on Wednesday. The PaddleHeads would tally 7 runs in those innings to lead by a 5 run margin. Nick Parker would hold up his end of the bargain on the other side in yet another solid outing for the right-hander. A few insurance runs in the late innings also ensured there would be no drama coming down the stretch.

Parker would earn the win in his 6 innings of work Wednesday holding the Hawks in check through the bulk of the outing. Missoula would also use the long ball to give themselves some breathing room down the stretch in the final 2 innings in a 9-6 win over the Hawks. Ahead of their battle on the 4th of July holiday, the PaddleHeads seemingly hold the momentum in the series after 2 wins to start the week.

