Hubbard KOs Yolo for Fourth Straight Win

July 4, 2024 - Pioneer League (PL)

Oakland Ballers News Release







DAVIS, Calif. -- After swatting the go-ahead home run in the eighth inning on Thursday, Dondrei Hubbard launched two long balls in the Knockout Round, taking down the Yolo High Wheelers for the second time this season in the game-deciding derby. Despite Yolo tying the game at five in the ninth, the Ballers found a way to win their fourth in a row, matching their best win streak of the campaign.

Braedon Blackford smoked a two-run shot off the scoreboard in the bottom of the first, homering in back-to-back games. Later in the inning, Tanner Smith lined an RBI single to right to hand the High Wheelers an early 3-0 cushion.

Yolo starter Brandon McPherson fanned six batters over six innings of one-run ball. He fought through two bases-loaded jams to earn a quality start.

Following his two-double performance on Wednesday, Noah Martinez doubled to left to lead off the seventh. Then, Tyler Lozano singled through the left side to put runners at the corners with none out.

Austin Davis drove Martinez home on a fielder's choice, and an error placed runners at first and third again. Next, Payton Harden lifted a sacrifice fly to center to tie the contest at three apiece.

At last, Hubbard demolished his go-ahead bomb. He smacked a 3-1 pitch to deep left center, admired his work for a moment and then rounded the bases for the ninth time this season. Myles Jefferson scored Jaylen Smith with an RBI groundout to tack on another, giving the Ballers a 5-3 lead.

The High Wheelers cut their deficit to one when Smith lined his second RBI single of the game just over the glove of Jefferson at second. Kyle Guerra nearly tied the game with a bloop single to left, but Payton Harden dove headfirst towards the infield to make a spectacular grab and keep Oakland in front.

In the bottom of the ninth, Brayland Skinner bounced a double down the third-base line, and an infield hit put runners at the corners with just one out. Blackford tied the game with a high chopper to second, but Chandler David struck out Jose Gonzalez to send the game to the knockout round.

Back on June 6 in Oakland, Justin Kirby managed only one dinger for the High Wheelers before Hubbard smashed two in the first-ever Knockout Round victory for the Ballers. This time Hubbard set the tone with a couple of blasts, while Gonzalez got just one.

As a result of Oakland's recent run of form, the Ballers are tied with Glacier and Northern Colorado for second in the Pioneer League. The High Wheelers visit Raimondi Park for the final three games of the series, with first pitch at 6:35 p.m. PDT on Friday. As always, you can listen on 860 AM The Answer.

