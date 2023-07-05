Mustangs Fall Behind Quickly in Rubber Match

The Paddleheads jumped out to a 4-0 lead over the Mustangs on the way to a 10-1 win Wednesday night.

Missoula (29-10) started off with three singles in a row with one out, including a two-RBI single by first-baseman Dondrei Hubbard. Right-fielder Jake Guenther hit Hubbard home on a sac-fly, and designated hitter Jacob Kline hit left-fielder Jared Akins home to make it 4-0.

Mustangs (18-21) picked up their only run in the first, with an RBI single by shortstop Tyler Wilber to score right-fielder Gabe Wurtz, who reached on a single. Wurtz represents the only Mustang to pick up more than one hit on a 3-4 night with a double.

Mustang left-hander Pat MAybach surrendered another run in the fourth. After giving up a one out walk to shortstop McLain O'Connor, center-fielder Keaton Greenwalt hit an RBI double to score O'Connor and make it 5-1.

Maybach tossed the fifth inning going 1-2-3, and kept the sixth scoreless. He finished with six strikeouts while surrendering five runs on seven hits and two walks with a hit batter.

Right-hander Tristen Hudson surrendered a two-run home run in the eighth by right-fielder Jake Guenther to make it 7-1. The Paddleheads picked up three more runs in the ninth on a RBI double by catcher Luis Navarro, and RBI singles by Guemther and Kline to make it 10-1.

The Paddleheads are still undefeated in their series this year - 11-0-1 in 2023.

The Mustangs host the Glacier Range Riders for three games starting Thursday. You'll find coverage starting at 6:15 p.m. with first pitch at 6:35 p.m. on ESPN 910/105.5 FM or espn910.com. You can also watch every pitch on FloSports.

