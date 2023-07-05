Henry Hunter Named PBL Commissioner

The Pioneer Baseball League presented by TicketSmarter, a Major League Baseball Professional Partner League, announced today that Henry Hunter, the league's Executive Vice President, has assumed the additional role of Commissioner and will oversee league management and baseball operations.

Hunter, former Director of Business Affairs for the Washington Nationals, has served as the Pioneer League's Executive Vice President since 2021 overseeing revenue generation, strategy, and the league's ongoing digital transformation. As Commissioner, Hunter will also assume responsibility for all on field matters including rules enforcement, umpire supervision, and player transactions.

"I couldn't be prouder and more thankful for the tremendous job Henry has done since joining me to oversee the league office for the Pioneer League," said the Pioneer League's President Mike Shapiro. "In his new and expanded role, Henry will help assure that the Pioneer League is operated professionally and in keeping with the league's mission to provide not only family entertainment for our fans, but also a high level of play on the field."

Hunter, a native of Tallahassee, Florida, is a graduate of Emory University, where he was a member of the varsity basketball team, and Georgetown University Law School, where he was President of the Student Bar Association. In addition to his role with the Nationals, Hunter has served as a political strategist and entrepreneurial consultant.

"It's been an honor and a pleasure to work in the PBL", said Hunter. "We inherited a rich history and strong foundation due to the leadership and collegiality of former Commissioner Jim McCurdy. I'm very proud of what we have built in the last few years and couldn't be more excited about the league's future. I learn something new every day from our incredibly talented league office staff, team owners, general managers, managers, players and so many others in and around the PBL and remain grateful for their continued confidence and support. Most of all, I am grateful for Mike Shapiro's trust and friendship."

