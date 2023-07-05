PaddleHeads What's on Deck 7/06-7/08

Missoula, MT. - Your first place PaddleHeads are hot on the trail of their fifth-straight first half championship. The magic number is SIX to clinch the title as we return home for a boozy three game homestand against the Ogden Raptors complete with Thirsty Thursday, Baseball Brewfest, and Fly Fishing Night. Tickets are available online at

https://tickets.gopaddleheads.com/#/event-list, by phone at 406-543-3300, or at the PaddleHeads Post (140 N Higgins).

Thursday, July 6th | Thirsty Thursday | 6:00 pm Gates, 7:05 First Pitch

Summer weather has officially arrived in Missoula and we've got the cold beer to cool you down! Beat the heat with $3 PBRs all night long as your leaders of the PBL North division face off against the South division leading Ogden Raptors on THIRSTY THURSDAY. Presented by Park Side Credit Union and 96.3 The Blaze.

Friday, July 7th | Baseball Brewfest + Cowboy Hat Giveaway | 5:30 pm Gates, 7:05 First Pitch

Here at the Missoula PaddleHeads, we like to make dreams come true. And we've been dreaming of a baseball game, a giveaway, and a brewfest all in one. So here it is! Rock a PaddleHeads cowboy hat given away free to the first 750 fans while enjoying selections from 15 breweries in the ballpark at BASEBALL BREWFEST.

Purchase of a $15 Brewfest ticket includes a PaddleHeads beer mug and two drink tokens with additional beer tokens available for purchase at the park. A Brewfest ticket is not included with purchase of a game ticket.

Presented by the Trail 103.3.

Saturday, July 8th | Fly Fishing Night + Fly Box Giveaway | 6:00 pm Gates, 7:05 First Pitch

We're thrilled to celebrate Missoula's two favorite pastimes, fly-fishing and baseball, on FLY FLISHING NIGHT.

Enjoy fly fishing themed entertainment all night long with the first 750 fans receiving a custom PaddleHeads fly box. Presented by Koch and Son.

All 96 PaddleHeads Games in 2023 are Streamed on FloSports!

