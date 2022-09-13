Mustangs Fall 6-2 in Playoff Opener vs. Missoula

September 13, 2022 - Pioneer League (PL) - Billings Mustangs News Release







BILLINGS - The Billings Mustangs fell behind from the start and never recovered as they dropped Game 1 of the Pioneer League North Division Series 6-2 to the Missoula Paddleheads on Monday night at Dehler Park.

Missoula (1-0) jumped ahead on the very first batter of the game and never relinquished the lead as Billings (0-1) will travel to Missoula with their backs to the wall, needing to win both games there to extend their season.

In the top of the first inning, Missoula jumped ahead against Billings starter Kenny Serwa. Brandon Riley led off the game by working the count to 3-1 and driving a pitch from Serwa over the wall in right-center for a solo home run. Missoula wasn't done, though. After a one-out double from Lamar Sparks, Nick Gatewood slapped a single to left to bring in Sparks and Missoula led 2-0 after half an inning.

After going down in order in the first, Billings got a run back in the second. Against Domingo Pena, Andrew Fernandez jumped on a 1-1 fastball and hit a line drive that just cleared the fence in right-center for a solo home run. The shot cut the deficit to 2-1.

In the fourth, though, Missoula again broke out the longball to extend the lead. After a leadoff single and fielder's choice, Jared Akins stepped up to the plate and deposited an 0-1 offering from Serwa just inside the right-field foul pole. Riley then doubled to right-center, chasing Serwa. Foster Pace came on and got the second out on a fielder's choice, but Sparks doubled for a second time, bringing home another run to put Missoula ahead 5-1.

An inning later, Ethan McRae entered and prompted allowed two singles to begin the inning. After a strikeout, he was lifted for Kelvan Pilot, who surrendered a single to load the bases. Akins followed by lifting a sacrifice fly to center, making it 6-1.

The Mustangs finally got to Pena somewhat in the sixth. Juan Teixeira led off with a single, moved to second on a ground ball, then scored when Fernandez ripped a single to left, trimming the deficit to 6-2.

However, the Missoula bullpen put the clamps down from there. Cody Thompson worked around a leadoff hit batter to throw a scoreless seventh. Mark Simon followed by striking out two in a 1-2-3 eighth before Sam Hellinger closed it out in the ninth, as Missoula took Game 1 6-2.

The Mustangs will have Tuesday off before heading to Missoula for a must-win Game Two of the North Division Series on Wednesday night. Billings will start LHP Kenny Serwa (3-1, 3.26) while Missoula will counter with LHP Austin Crowson (7-0, 4.23). Pregame on Wednesday on the home of the Mustangs, ESPN 910/105.5 FM with Brennan Mense will begin at 6:45 ahead of a 7:05 p.m. first pitch.

• Discuss this story on the Pioneer League message board...





Pioneer League Stories from September 13, 2022

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.