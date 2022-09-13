Pioneer League Announces "PBL Players of the Week" for Week 16

September 13, 2022 - Pioneer League (PL) News Release







Windsor, CO - The Pioneer Baseball League presented by TicketSmarter today announced the "PBL Players of the Week" for Week 16. A pitcher and position player are selected each week from both the North and South Divisions of the league. Week 16's selections are highlighted below:

North Division:

Pablo Arevalo - Pitcher for the Billings Mustangs: For the third straight week and the fourth time in the last five weeks, a Billings pitcher is taking home Pitcher of the Week honors. Pablo Arevalo carved up the Idaho Falls offense on Tuesday night, securing the Wild Card-clinching win. The right-hander went seven innings, allowing six hits and just one unearned run while walking none and striking out six. Arevalo has pitched at least six innings and allowed three or fewer runs in all five starts he's made since coming over from Ogden. In 32 '..." innings for the Mustangs, Arevalo has a 2.76 ERA and 30 strikeouts against just five walks.

Juan Teixeira - Outfielder for the Billings Mustangs: Juan Teixeira continued his hot hitting since arriving in a trade from Boise, helping the Mustangs secure a playoff spot by winning five of six games against Idaho Falls. The right- handed swinger went 8-for-15 with a homer, a triple, four doubles, and six RBIs, driving in a run and recording an extra-base hit in every game he played. Teixeira finishes the year on a seven-game hitting streak and has hit a scalding .393/.471/.696 with two homers, two triples, seven doubles, and 11 RBIs in 15 games for the Mustangs. Furthermore, the 24-year-old has drawn nine walks and struck out just six times in 68 plate appearances for Billings.

South Division:

Matt Gabbert - Pitcher for the Boise Hawks: Pitching in the final game of the regular season, Matt Gabbert left it all out on the field as he diced up the high-powered Missoula lineup. While he walked five batters, Gabbert came just one out away from a no-hitter before surrendering an RBI triple to Jared Aikins. Still, Gabbert finished the day allowing just one hit and one earned run while striking out eight in 8 '..." innings. He also threw 132 pitches, 84 of which were strikes. Over his last two starts of the year, Gabbert allowed just three earned runs in 15 '..." innings, and he finishes the season ranking second in the PBL with 95 strikeouts in 87 innings.

Jake Cruce - Outfielder for the Grand Junction Rockies: Jake Cruce has done nothing but mash ever since coming over from Boise. This past week, Cruce recorded a hit in every game and went 12-for-27 with a homer, four doubles, and 11 RBIs, helping Grand Junction win five of six games against the Rocky Mountain Vibes. In 21 games and 98 plate appearances for the Rockies, Cruce is hitting a blistering .430/.500/.814 with eight homers, nine doubles, and 30 RBIs.

• Discuss this story on the Pioneer League message board...





Pioneer League Stories from September 13, 2022

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.