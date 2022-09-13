The Boise Hawks and the Idaho Transportation Department Host Baseball-O-Ween
September 13, 2022 - Pioneer League (PL) - Boise Hawks News Release
The Boise Hawks, in conjunction with event sponsor Idaho Transportation Department, announced that they will be hosting Baseball-o-ween event at Memorial Stadium on Friday, October 28!
This free, open-to-the-public event will begin at 6:00 PM on Friday with a Trunk-or-Treat featuring multiple community partners in the Memorial Stadium parking lot. Fans can then enter Memorial Stadium to enjoy a fireworks show starting at 8:00PM. All are encouraged to come dressing in their best Halloween costumes!
Check out the Boise Hawks Statistics
• Discuss this story on the Pioneer League message board...
Pioneer League Stories from September 13, 2022
- The Boise Hawks and the Idaho Transportation Department Host Baseball-O-Ween - Boise Hawks
- Pioneer League Announces "PBL Players of the Week" for Week 16 - PL
- 2022 Idaho Falls Chukars Season Summary - Idaho Falls Chukars
- PaddleHeads Open Postseason with 6-2 Victory over Mustangs - Missoula PaddleHeads
- Mustangs Fall 6-2 in Playoff Opener vs. Missoula - Billings Mustangs
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.