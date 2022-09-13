The Boise Hawks and the Idaho Transportation Department Host Baseball-O-Ween

September 13, 2022 - Pioneer League (PL) - Boise Hawks News Release







The Boise Hawks, in conjunction with event sponsor Idaho Transportation Department, announced that they will be hosting Baseball-o-ween event at Memorial Stadium on Friday, October 28!

This free, open-to-the-public event will begin at 6:00 PM on Friday with a Trunk-or-Treat featuring multiple community partners in the Memorial Stadium parking lot. Fans can then enter Memorial Stadium to enjoy a fireworks show starting at 8:00PM. All are encouraged to come dressing in their best Halloween costumes!

