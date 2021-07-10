Mustangs Drop Series Finale 14-4

Great Falls, MT - The Billings Mustangs were looking for their first sweep of the 2021 season in Great Falls on Friday evening. After Billings took the first two games of the series, they dropped the finale 14-4.

Billings struck first with a Chris Eusay RBI single to score Brandon Pugh who tripled to start the game. Mustangs led 1-0.

Walks were the biggest issue for the Mustangs pitching staff. After allowing zero walks for just the second time this season, Billings walked 12 Voyagers hitters. Starter Jesus Rosario lasted just 1 2/3 innings and walked five.

After scoring three in the first inning off the Kyle Crowl double, Great Falls put up an eight spot in the second inning. There were six walks and two hit by pitches in the inning. Three different Mustangs pitchers pitched in the inning, Voyagers led 11-2 after two and took control for the rest of the ballgame.

Damon Ellis led the way for the Voyagers. He allowed just two earned runs across seven innings and picked up his fourth victory of the season.

The Mustangs offense was led by Pugh who finished the ballgame with three hits and reached base safely four times. Brandt Broussard also collected two base hits and two walks in the losing effort.

The Mustangs (15-27) and Voyagers (18-24) both head to Billings for the start of a three game series tomorrow. First pitch is scheduled for 6:35 PM and don't forget to catch the pre-game show starting at 6:15 P.M. on ESPN Billings 910 AM/105.5 FM or online at espn910.com.

