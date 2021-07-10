Hawks Collect 22 Hits in Blowout Victory

Grand Junction, CO - Behind the strength of four home runs, the Boise Hawks rolled to victory over the Grand Junction Rockies by a final of 16-5 at Suplizio Field on Friday night.

For the third straight game the Hawks scored first, this time taking the lead in the top of the second with Wladimir Galindo scoring from third on a Bo McClintock grounder that turned into a double play.

Grand Junction responded with two in the bottom of the second, and another run in the third before Boise took their lead back in the fourth.

With two on and a 2-0 count Myles Miller soared a ball over the right field fence scoring McClintock, Enriquez and himself to make it 5-3 Hawks.

Boise would never look back, getting a solo home run from Alejandro Rivero and a three run bomb from Byron Smith.

Both Smith's and Riveros blasts were their first professional home runs, and Wladimir Galindo would join the homer party by hitting his team-leading seventh in the top of the ninth to make it 16-5.

The Hawks ended the night with 22 hits, the most they've gotten in a game this year, with the previous best being 18.

Boise has taken two out of three to start the series and will try to guarantee themselves at least a split of the six game matchup when they send Mitch Lines out to the bump Saturday for a 6:40 first pitch.

