Mustangs Complete Four-Game Series Sweep with 12-1 Win over Chukars

August 25, 2019 - Pioneer League (PL) - Billings Mustangs News Release





BILLINGS, Mont. -- The Billings Mustangs (20-7, 35-30) swept the Idaho Falls Chukars (7-20, 28-36) in a four-game series, winning 12-1 on Sunday in front of 3,138 at Dehler Park.

Jose Salvador made his Pioneer League debut in the start for the Mustangs, retiring the first nine batters he saw in the game. Salvador threw four innings, giving up one run on two hits, walking one and striking out six.

Billings got their scoring rolling early with three runs over the first two innings. Reniel Ozuna and Quin Cotton each delivered an RBI single in the first two innings.

After the Chukars cut the lead to two at 3-1, the Mustangs broke it wide open with nine runs over the sixth and seventh. With two outs in the sixth, the potential third out of the inning was dropped in right on a routine fly ball allowing six unearned runs to score over the next five batters. Idaho Falls committed five errors in the game, three of which came in the sixth, the most errors committed by a Mustang opponent this season.

Ryan Dunne (5-3) picked up his fifth win, tying for the team lead with Omar Conoropo in wins. He went 2 2/3 innings of shutout relief, striking out three and allowing just one hit. Behind him, Jeffry Nino would strike out all four batters he faced.

Quin Cotton went 3-for-5 at the plate, scoring two runs and driving in two more runs to lead the 11-hit assault.

The 11-run win is the largest of the season for the Mustangs and completes their second four-game series sweep of the year. Billings has now won 12 of their last 14 games.

The Mustangs now take off on their final road trip of the season, playing three games in Missoula followed by four in Great Falls. The Mustangs and Osprey begin their three-game series Tuesday, Aug. 27, at Ogren Park Allegiance Field. First pitch is set for 7:15 p.m. MDT.

