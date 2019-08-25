GJ Hangs on for Second Straight Win

Despite Ogden's late-inning run, the Rockies earned a series split on Saturday as they defeated the Raptors 7-5.

After his walk-off heroics last night, Christian Koss picked up right where he left off in the first by blasting a two-run homer, his tenth of the year, to give his squad an early 2-0 lead.

While Andrew Quezada and Blair Calvo held the Raptors scoreless through the first four frames, Ronaiker Palma doubled his club's lead with a two-run single off of Jeronimo Castro to make it 4-0.

Although the visitors scored their first run in the fifth on a Trysten Barlow wild pitch, Junction extended their lead to 7-1 with a two-run double from Bladimir Restituyo and a sacrifice fly from Julio Carreras.

However, things got interesting in the eighth and the ninth as Ogden combined for four runs off of Anderson Bido and Eric Hepple via four hits and two walks.

With two outs in the top of the ninth and his team up by two, Jake Opitz was forced to make a move for Juan Mejia who entered for one out and recorded his first save of the season on Ryan Ward's game-ending groundout.

Trysten Barlow earned the win for Rockies after dueling 1.1 innings scoreless and three punch outs while Jeronimo Castro took his first loss of the season after allowing three earned through five innings.

The Rockies will spend Sunday off before traveling to Orem for the first of two with the Owlz to begin a five-game road trip.

