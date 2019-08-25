Billings Completes Four Game Sweep

Billings, MT - Looking to salvage the last game of the four game series in Billings, the Chukars fell behind early and never recovered, falling 12-1 to Billings. The Chukars had just three hits in the game and committed five errors. Idaho Falls has now lost five in a row.

Billings for the third straight game got on the board in the first inning. T.J. Hopkins walked with one out and stole second. He scored with two out on a single from Reniel Ozuna.

In the second inning, Billings took advantage of a defensive miscue to add on a pair of runs. With runners at the corners and two out, starter Grant Gambrell made a pickoff move to first and it sailed wide, scoring Leonardo Seminati from third and moving Reyny Reyes to second. Quin Cotton then singled to right, scoring Reyes to make it 3-0.

Jose Salvador retired the first nine Chukars he faced, but finally let the Chukars through the door as Jose Marquez doubled leading off the fourth. He scored two batters later on a single to center from Clay Dungan.

The score remained 3-1 until two out in the bottom of the sixth inning, where a critical error opened up the floodgates. Brad Bonnenfant was on the hill with runners at the corners, when T.J. Hopkins skied a ball to right that should have been the third out of the inning, but Ismaldo Rodriguez dropped it, allowing two runs to score on the play. Four more scored in the inning to extend the lead for Billings to 9-1, with three more then scoring in the seventh inning.

