Mussels Swept by Threshers in Saturday Doubleheader

August 31, 2024 - Florida State League (FSL)

FORT MYERS, Fla. - The Fort Myers Mighty Mussels fell in both ends of their doubleheader against the Clearwater Threshers by final scores of 5-2 and 7-3 on Saturday at Hammond Stadium.

The Mussels' (64-54, 33-19) magic number to clinch a playoff spot remains at seven games and their lead in the FSL West has dwindled to just one game since the Lakeland Flying Tigers swept their doubleheader against the Dunedin Blue Jays.

In game one, which was a continuation from Friday's suspended contest, Jose Olivares (2-2) pitched the bulk of the game out of the bullpen. The righty allowed three runs (one earned) across four innings while striking out three.

Scoreless in the fourth inning, Khadim Diaw worked a leadoff walk. He then stole second, advanced to third on a groundout and came around to score on a wild pitch to make it 1-0.

With Fort Myers still leading by that score in the top of the sixth, the Threshers (61-61, 18-38) received a one out base runner on a walk to John Spikerman. Carter Mathison then reached on an error to set up first and second. Carson DeMartini then doubled to left to tie the game 1-1. Joel Dragoo followed with a two-run double to put Clearwater ahead 3-1. The Threshers tacked on another pair of runs in the seventh to extend their lead 5-1.

In the bottom of the seventh, the Mussels got a run back on an RBI groundout from Brandon Winokur, making it 5-2. Kyle DeBarge then struck out to end the game.

In game two, Mussels' pitching issued a season high 13 walks, resetting the mark from Wednesday's loss.

Clearwater jumped ahead 1-0 in the first after Adrian Bohorquez walked the bases loaded and DeMartini connected on a sacrifice fly to right field.

The Mussels responded in the second inning when Byron Chourio drove in Daniel Pena on a single to right to tie the game 1-1.

In the third, Clearwater re-took the lead when Eduardo Tait singled and later scored on a wild pitch. That lead didn't last long, as the Mussels responded in the bottom of the frame. Jaime Ferrer delivered a two-run double, plating Winokur and Diaw and making it a 3-2 game.

Clearwater took the lead once again in the fourth on a two-run single from Tait, moving the score to 4-3. The Threshers extended the lead in the fifth on a Mussels' error and a Raider Tello single to make it 6-3. Dante Nori tacked on another run in the seventh on an opposite field single to make it 7-3.

The Mussels return to action on Sunday for their home finale of the regular season with first pitch set for 12:05 p.m. Left-hander Ross Dunn (1-4, 6.03) starts for Fort Myers. Coverage begins at 11:45 a.m. on the Mighty Mussels Baseball Network.

