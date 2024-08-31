Threshers Sweep Twin Bill by Combined Seven Runs

FORT MYERS, FL - With runs produced by Raider Tello and Carson DeMartini in both games of the doubleheader, the Clearwater Threshers (61-61, 18-38) swept the Fort Myers Mighty Mussels (64-55, 33-21) in both games of a twin bill, taking game one 5-2 and finishing off with a 7-3 victory in the second game on Saturday night at the Lee Health Sports Complex. Clearwater looks to add to their streak in their final road game of the regular season on Sunday afternoon.

After a weather delay on Friday, the game resumed on Saturday afternoon in a scoreless tie in the bottom of the second inning. The game remained scoreless until the fourth inning, when Fort Myers scored on a wild pitch to take a one-run lead.

After the first out of the sixth inning, a walk drawn by John Spikerman began a Threshers rally. Carter Mathison reached on an error by Mighty Mussels centerfielder Emmanuel Rodriguez. Carson DeMartini tied the game with a double to left, moving two runners into scoring position. Shortly afterwards, Joel Dragoo ripped a double of his own to score two and give the Threshers a 3-1 lead.

Raider Tello continued the late offensive surge with a single to lead off the seventh against Mighty Mussels reliever Tomas Cleto. He moved to second on a walk to Kodey Shojinaga and tagged to third on a flyout. With one out in the inning, Spikerman grounded into a fielder's choice, driving in Tello to bring the Threshers lead up to three runs.

With two outs in thew inning, Mathison hit a ground ball to third and the throw from Jay Thomason pulled Fort Myers' first baseman off the bag. Spikerman kept his legs churning and came around to score from second on the error, giving the Threshers a four-run lead. Fort Myers plated a run in the ninth but the final batter was struck out to seal a 5-2 Threshers win in game one.

Orlando Gonzalez allowed one hit and struck out one in 1.1 shutout frames of a no-decision. Tristan Garnett surrendered one hit and one walk with three strikeouts in 1.1 shutout innings. Angel Liranzo (1-0) allowed one run on one hit with three walks and two strikeouts in 2.1 innings to take the victory. Eli Trop tossed 1.0 scoreless and hitless inning and Luis Avila finished the game with two hits and one run allowed with one strikeout in 1.0 frame.

GAME TWO:

WP: Josh Bortka (3-2, 6.33)

LP: Cleiber Maldonado (0-1, 3.72)

SV: Kleyderve Andrade (1)

The Threshers loaded the bases with three consecutive one-out walks by Fort Myers starter Adrian Bohorquez to start of the second game of the doubleheader in the top of the first. Carson DeMartini hit a sharp fly ball to right that was caught deep enough in the outfield to allow Dante Nori to tag and score from third to open the scoring in Clearwater's favor. After a scoreless home half of the first, the game went into a lightning delay before the second inning began.

After the game resumed play, the Mighty Mussels tied the game at one in the home half of the second on an RBI single by left fielder Byron Chourio, who was caught in a rundown after driving in the tying run from second base. The game headed to the third inning in a 1-1 draw.

Nori drew a second walk to lead off the third inning against Fort Myers reliever Christian Becerra. Eduardo Tait blooped a single to left to move Nori to second base. After Nori was recorded out on a fielder's choice, a wild pitch, and a passed ball by Becerra allowed Tait to score and give the Threshers back the lead. That lead was short-lived, as a two-out double flipped the score and gave the Mighty Mussels a one-run lead.

Kehden Hettiger led off the fourth inning with a walk and moved to second when Fort Myers reliever Cleiber Maldonado walked Starlyn Caba with one out. Caba and Hettiger moved to second and third on a groundout before Tait singled them both home to give the Threshers back the lead at 4-3.

Joel Dragoo walked with one out in the fifth inning and stole second off Mighty Mussels right-hander Paulshawn Pasqualotto. After John Spikerman walked, Hettiger reached on an error by second baseman Angel Del Rosario, allowing Dragoo to score from second. The next batter, Raider Tello, stroked an RBI single to right to increase the Threshers' lead to three runs.

Hettiger walked with one out in the seventh inning, and Tello followed by drawing a walk on Fort Myers reliever Juan Mercedes after Hettiger swiped second base. With two outs in the frame, Nori smacked the first pitch he saw into left, plating Hettiger from second to extend Clearwater's advantage to four runs in the final frame.

Fort Myers had their leadoff man reach on an error to start the seventh, but the next three batters were set down to seal a 7-3 win and a Threshers sweep of the doubleheader.

Danyony Pulido allowed one hit in 1.0 shutout inning of a no-decision. Josh Bortka (3-2) allowed three runs (one earned) on four hits with one strikeout in 2.0 innings to earn the victory. Drew Garrett tossed 2.0 shutout frames with one hit allowed and two strikeouts. Kleyderve Andrade earned the save in 2.0 shutout frames, allowing one hit and one walk with two strikeouts.

Liranzo's first batter faced in America was retired on three pitches...He recorded the win in his Single-A debut...DeMartini's double in the sixth inning of game one tied the game and broke up a combined no-hit bid...Tait has hit safely in a season-best five-straight games...Game two marked the seventh time this season where Tait has registered multiple hits for the Threshers...Andrade earned his first save as a Thresher in the second game...Clearwater drew a season-high tying 13 walks in the second game...Saturday was the second time in 2024 where the Threshers won both games of a doubleheader...The Threshers conclude their final road series of the 2024 regular season on Sunday, September First...First pitch will be at 12:05 pm at Lee Health Sports Complex...You can purchase Threshers tickets at ThreshersBaseball.com/tickets or by calling 727-467-4457...The Box Office at BayCare Ballpark is also open daily to purchase Threshers tickets...The hours are 10 AM-5 PM Monday through Friday and 10 AM-3 PM on Saturdays.

