Hammerheads Charge Back, Down Mets 11-9

August 31, 2024 - Florida State League (FSL)

PORT ST. LUCIE, Fla. - The St. Lucie Mets squandered a seven-run lead and lost 11-9 to the Jupiter Hammerheads on Saturday night at Clover Park.

The Mets were enjoying a 9-2 advantage through the first six innings but the game fell apart in the seventh inning as the Hammerheads scored eight runs to go up 10-9. In the inning the Mets committed three errors, walked three batters, hit a batter and threw two wild pitches including one that scored a run. Jupiter sent 13 batters to the plate in the fateful inning and only three batters recorded hits.

Overall, the Mets walked nine batters and committed a season-high six errors in the game. The seven run lead was the largest blown in a loss this season.

Before the game went south on the Mets, they were on a roll. Mets shortstop Trey Snyder went 2 for 5 with two singles and two runs in his pro debut. The infielder from Liberty North High School in Missouri was added to the roster before the game. He became the first Mets draft pick from the high school ranks to make it to St. Lucie the same year he was drafted.

First baseman Corey Collins was 2 for 4 with a home run and three RBI. His two-run homer in the first inning was the first of his pro career.

Second baseman Nick Roselli was also 2 for 4 and he hit his first pro homer, a two-run shot that increased the Mets lead to 5-0 in the third inning.

Leadoff hitter Marco Vargas went 1 for 1 with a single, three walks and a sac fly. Vargas has drawn multiple walks in five straight games.

The Mets (21-36, 43-80) and Hammerheads (27-30, 63-60) conclude their six-games series at Clover Park on Sunday. First pitch is 12:10 p.m. It's the 2024 home finale for the Mets.

Fans can get tickets for $5 and enjoy $2 hot dogs, Bud Light, Budweiser, soda and popcorn. Parking is free. Every fan will receive a raffle ticket for a chance to win Mets prizes.

