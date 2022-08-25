Mussels, Killebrew Root Beer to Induct Joe McDonald into SW FL Pro Scouts Hall of Fame Saturday

FORT MYERS, Fla. - Killebrew Root Beer and the Fort Myers Mighty Mussels are set to induct Joe McDonald into the Killebrew Root Beer Professional Scouts Hall of Fame this Saturday at Hammond Stadium.

McDonald will become the 17th member of 'The Wall' outside of Hammond Stadium and will be honored with a pre-game ceremony beginning at 6:40 p.m. on August 27 before the Mussels play the Lakeland Flying Tigers.

The presentation will be hosted by Mussels' broadcaster John Vittas and include a special message from Killebrew Root Beer Chief Manager Jim Lundeen. That will be followed by a special video tribute and message from McDonald.

"I'm so honored," McDonald said. "I always had great respect for Harmon Killebrew and Kirby Puckett and have great respect for the men that recommended me as well as so many others. Scouting is a tough, tough job and it was early in my career in Brooklyn that I learned the value of scouting and their contributions to the game."

The New York native and current Florida resident was nominated by multiple existing members of the Hall of Fame. During the nomination and selection process, the selection committee was overwhelmed by the positive response about Joe's potential induction.

McDonald's career truly spans a lifetime, having worked for eight organizations over a staggering 70 years. He earned six World Series rings while owning the rare distinction of serving as general manager for three different Major League clubs. More Info on McDonald's Background

"Joe is a master of gathering information," 2018 inductee Murray Cook said. "He's a class guy who has given his life to the game. He's pleasant and funny and a joy to be around. I don't think you'll find a scout or anyone that would say anything different."

The Mussels would like to thank Killebrew Root Beer for their continued support of the Hall of Fame and dedication to honoring professional scouts.

Killebrew Root Beer Professional Baseball Scouts Hall of Fame Members

Tom Kotchman, Rudy Santin, John Barr, Allen G. Goldis, Terry Ryan, Dave Yoakum, Jack Gillis, Dan Jennings, Mike Russell, Jorge Posada Sr., Luke Wrenn, Tim Wilken, Larry Corrigan, Marty Scott, Murray Cook, Mike Radcliff

