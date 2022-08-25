Hammerheads Sweep Doubleheader Wednesday

The Jupiter Hammerheads sweep the doubleheader over the Daytona Tortugas on Wednesday at Roger Dean Chevrolet Stadium. Having to make up a lost game from earlier this season led the teams to the playing the twin bill. Jupiter won the first game 2-1 and the second game 9-3.

In the first game, Daytona got out to an early lead with a run in the first inning. The Tortugas would maintain the 1-0 lead until the fourth inning when Jupiter scored a pair. In that frame, Garrett Cooper came around to score on a Joe Mack single. Later in the inning, Jake Thompson would connect for his 10th double of the season and drive in Brady Allen.

Jupiter would hold onto the 2-1 lead for the remainder of the 7-inning contest. Sandro Bargallo was the starting pitcher in the first contest and went 4.2 innings with eight strikeouts. The lefty only allowed three hits and lowered his season ERA to 2.99.

Josh White would come in following Bargallo and earn his first win of the season. The California native was the Marlins' 5th round pick in this year's MLB Draft. Patrick Murphy would come in to work the final frame and earned his fifth save in 2022. White and Murphy combined to pitch 2.1 innings of shutout baseball allowing just one hit.

In the first game, Cooper made his second straight rehab appearance and finished 1-2 with a run scored. Mack would end 2-3 with two singles in the game.

In the second game, the Hammerheads offense came out fast and furious. Jupiter got things going with a lead-off single from Kahlil Watson and then a two-run homer from Jacob Berry. It was the second home run for the 2022 Marlins' first-round selection. Later in the first, Cameron Barstad drove in Jake Thompson with an RBI single.

Leading 3-0, the Hammerheads tacked on two more runs in the second inning. Berry drove in another run with a sacrifice fly to score Hudson Livesey. Earlier in the inning, Livesey earned his first professional hit with a deep double to left-center field. Brady Allen would then score Watson with an RBI single to make it a quick 5-0 game.

The offense wasn't done and piled on two more runs in the third inning. With the bases loaded, Berry would pick up his fourth RBI of the night after being hit by a pitch. A batter later, Allen would also get plunked with the bases loaded to make it 7-0.

After Daytona would chip away in the fourth with a pair of runs, Jupiter responded with two more runs in the fifth. Berry and Allen would both score on a fielder's choice and throwing error. The Tortugas would add one more run late, but it wasn't enough to overcome.

Luarbert Arias started the second game and pitched four innings. The righty allowed only one hit and tallied five strikeouts in his first start of the season. Jean Reyes would then pitch two innings of relief, allowing just one run and four hits. Yeuris Jimenez would pitch a perfect final frame to seal the win.

The two clubs will continue their series on Thursday night. Tickets are still available here for Thirsty Thursday, with gates opening at 5:30 PM and first pitch scheduled for 6:30 PM.

