Threshers Shut Out by Tarpons 3-0

CLEARWATER, FL - The Clearwater Threshers were shutout for the 13th time this season in a 3-0 defeat to the Tampa Tarpons in game two of the six-game series on Wednesday night at BayCare Ballpark.

Right-hander Alex McFarlane, a fourth round draft pick of the Philadelphia Phillies in 2022 from the University of Miami, made his professional debut for Clearwater and allowed only one run on three hits with six strikeouts in three innings of work.

The Tarpons (28-20, 55-59) opened the scoring in the first on an RBI single by Brett Barrera, but McFarlane was able to limit the damage with a double play ball.

With the Threshers (19-31, 54-61) trailing 1-0 in the fourth, right-hander Alex Rao made his Florida State League debut and worked a 1-2-3 inning with one strikeout. Rao was an eighth round draft selection of the Phillies in this years MLB draft out of Notre Dame.

Righty Orion Kerkering also made his FSL and Threshers debut in the contest, working a scoreless fifth and allowing only one hit to keep Clearwater in striking distance. Kerkering was a fifth round draft pick of the Phillies in July's draft from the University of South Florida.

Tampa added single runs in the seventh and eighth innings off relievers Gabriel Yanez and Tristan Garnett to build a 3-0 advantage. Despite the Threshers stringing together multiple scoring opportunities, the home team stranded 13 runners on base and finished 1-for-13 with RISP as the Tarpons evened the series.

Clearwater and Tampa will resume the six-game set on Thursday night at 6:30 p.m. Right-hander Starlyn Castillo (0-6, 8.27 ERA) is scheduled to start for the Threshers, with coverage on the Threshers Broadcasting Network set to begin at 6:20 p.m.

