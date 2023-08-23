Mussels' Four-Game Win Streak Halted in 3-1 Loss to Tortugas

FORT MYERS, Fla. - Despite another strong pitching performance, the Mighty Mussels' bats were held quiet Wednesday in their 3-1 loss to the Daytona Tortugas at Hammond Stadium.

Mussels' (57-59, 23-27) starter Jack Noble was stout, limiting the Tortugas (51-62, 22-26) to just one run over five innings of work. Reliever Samuel Perez faced the minimum while fanning three over two shutout frames.

With no score in the top of the fourth, Yerlin Confidan lined a double to right to place a runner in scoring position. With two outs, Ethan O'Donnell roped a single to center that scored Confidan to give Daytona a 1-0 lead.

In the bottom half of the same frame, Danny De Andrade singled to right and stole second. With two outs, Rafael Cruz poked a single to right that brought home De Andrade to knot the game at 1-1.

Still tied in the top of the eighth, Johnny Ascanio walked and Carter Graham singled to place runners at first and second with two outs. The next hitter was Confidan, who grounded a single to center that plated Ascanio to give the Tortugas a 2-1 lead.

In the top of the ninth, Daytona rallied for more when O'Donnell singled and Connor Burns walked to set up a first-and-second spot. Victor Acosta then ripped a double to right that pushed O'Donnell across to make it 3-1.

Despite allowing two runs, Juan Mendez (2-4) managed to fan five hitters, marking the fourth time this year he has notched five or more punchouts in a single game.

While the Mussels loaded the bases in the ninth to place the winning run at first, Maddux Houghton grounded out to shortstop to end the game.

The Mussels will eye the bounce back Thursday when they start Miguelangel Boadas (0-2, 9.72), opposed by Gabriel Aguilera (0-2, 8.53) of the Tortugas. First pitch set for 7:00 p.m. with coverage beginning at 6:45 on the Mighty Mussels Baseball Network.

