Marauders Hang on Late to Level Series at Game Apiece

August 23, 2023 - Florida State League (FSL) - Bradenton Marauders News Release







West Palm Beach, Fla.--- The Marauders (30-20, 65-50) and the Jupiter Hammerheads (25-25, 60-56) for the second game of a six-game series at The Ballpark of the Palm Beaches, the spring training home of the Astros and Nationals, on a perfect evening on the Atlantic coast. Bradenton grabbed a narrow lead early in the contest and hung on through the wire to claim a 2-1 victory.

Marauders starter Owen Kellington put on a show as he cruised through five innings on the mound without allowing a run to score on the way to earning his first win as a pro in the longest outing of his career.

The Young Bucs grabbed the lead in the contest in the top of the second inning, a lead that would prove to be decisive by night's end. With two outs, Jesus Castillo walked before Juan Jerez singled; thanks to some heads-up base running, both men moved into scoring position for Geovanny Planchart.

The Marauders' nine-hole hitter and catcher shot a groundball toward first that slipped under the first baseman's glove to bring both Jerez and Castillo around to score, putting Bradenton up 2-0 thanks to the fielding error.

The Hammerheads' starter Jacob Miller had a night to hang his hat on as he struck out eight Marauders hitters in four innings of work. Still, unfortunately for him, he claimed the loss due almost entirely to the fielding error.

Marauders' left-handed reliever and 2023 draft pick Jaden Woods tossed a perfect bottom of the sixth, striking out a pair to move the game to the final third with the good guys still ahead 2-0.

In the seventh, Jupiter managed to rally with two outs to plate their first run of the game and had men on the corners with a chance to tie it. Still, they got caught up in a perfectly executed fake throwdown play by Geovanny Planchart and Jesus Castillo to steal the final out of the inning, keeping Bradenton's 2-1 lead intact.

With the Young Bucs still ahead going to the bottom of the ninth, Brandan Bidois K'd a pair to finish his six-out save while, in turn, sealing the 2-1 nail-biting win for Bradenton.

With Clearwater defeating Lakeland elsewhere, the Marauders have moved back within two games of first place in the division.

Game three of the series is set for Thursday at 6:30 p.m., with Hunter Barco expected to start for Bradenton.

• Discuss this story on the Florida State League message board...





Florida State League Stories from August 23, 2023

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.