Petit Shuts Down Lakeland in 5-2 Win

August 23, 2023 - Florida State League (FSL) - Clearwater Threshers News Release







LAKELAND, FL - Jonathan Petit tossed six strong innings for the third straight start to help the Clearwater Threshers (75-40, 31-19) cruise to a 5-2 victory over the Lakeland Flying Tigers (58-57, 32-18) on Wednesday night at Joker Marchant Stadium. The Threshers look to take the lead in the series on Thursday night against the Flying Tigers.

Bryson Ware singled off Flying Tigers starter Carlos Marcano to lead off the second inning and moved to second on a single by Jordan Dissin. Troy Schreffler plated the first run of the game with a single up the middle to score Ware from second base. Ty Penner reached on a fielder's choice and an error by Lakeland third baseman Jim Jarvis to load the bases and Dissin scored on a bases-loaded walk to give the Threshers a 2-0 lead.

William Bergolla led off the fifth with a single to right and came all the way around from first to score on an RBI single by Ricardo Rosario that extended the Threshers' lead to 3-0. Dissin hit a one-out single to right and came around to score on a Jordan Viars triple in the sixth. Viars scored on a sacrifice fly from Schreffler that increased the lead to 5-0.

Seth Stephenson hit an inside-the-park home run to lead off the eighth and Lakeland added another run on an RBI single to cut the Threshers' lead to 5-2. Josh Bortka induced a double play with the tying run at the plate and struck out the final two batters to seal the victory for the Threshers by a 5-2 score.

Petit (3-1) tossed 6.0 shutout innings with one hit and three walks allowed with four strikeouts to earn the win. Yoniel Ramirez struck out two and walked three with one run allowed on two hits in 1.0 inning of work. Bortka earned the save in 2.0 shutout frames with one walk and three strikeouts.

Bortka earned his fourth career save...Petit has gone 6.0 innings in three consecutive starts...He has more 6.0-inning outings than any other Threshers pitcher in 2023...Bergolla has reached base in each of his last 16 games...Rosario drove in multiple runs for the 11th time this season...Dissin has recorded multiple hits in each of his last two games...The Threshers continue their road trip against the Lakeland Flying Tigers on Thursday, August 24... First pitch is at 6:30 pm... You can purchase tickets for Threshers games at ThreshersBaseball.com/tickets or by calling 727-467-4457.

• Discuss this story on the Florida State League message board...





Florida State League Stories from August 23, 2023

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.