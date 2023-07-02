Mudcats Steal One

In game four of the series between the Carolina Mudcats and the Down East Wood Ducks, the bats were quiet against both starters, Porter for the Woodies and Childers cruised through the first three batters they faced. The Mudcats took the early lead in the second with a solo home run by Sibrian to centerfield. The Woodies could only get one batter to reach in the second with Specht getting on via a walk, where he was left stranded. Porter settled back in after giving up that home run, allowing one single to Perez and Cam Cauley received three groundouts at shortstop. Childers let Cauley on with a two out walk, getting out of the inning with a groundout to second base.

In the fourth, Porter racked up two strikeouts in the inning and allowed a walk to Sibrian as the Mudcats left him stranded. Figuereo smoked a double down the right field line as the Woodies got their first runner in scoring position for the night. Figuereo moved to third on a wild pitch before scoring on a single by Aponte to tie the game at 1-1. Matt Brosky entered the game in the fifth to replace Porter, who went 4.0 innings, 2 hits, 1 run, and 5 strikeouts. Brosky had a strikeout for his first out and two groundouts in his first inning of work. Childers went one, two, three on eight pitches to finish the fifth, in his last inning of work. The Mudcats retook the lead in the top of the sixth as a first and third groundout to third by Adams allowed Lara to score from third, Mudcats up 2-1. Quinton Low replaced Childers from the pen with Childers going 5.0 innings, 2 hits, 1 run, and 4 strikeouts. Low retired the first three batters he faced, racking up two strikeouts.

Leath was called in from the Duck Blind to start the seventh inning as the Mudcats extended their lead to 3-1 with Vargas reaching on a walk, advancing to second on a pickoff error, and scoring on an RBI bloop single by Areinamo. Low faced only three batters again in the bottom of the seventh, as a double play got him out of the inning. Sparks replaced Leath in the top of the eighth, with the Mudcats leaving one left on base as two flyouts and a groundout end the inning. The Woodies brought the lead back down to one in the bottom of the eighth, as Cauley doubled to score Piotto from first base, Mudcats 3-2 going into the ninth. Sparks retired the first

three Mudcats the batters in the top of the ninth, adding two strikeouts to his name. Miguel Guerrero came into close for the Mudcats, shutting down the chance at a Woodies rally after retiring three straight for a Mudcats victory.

The Wood Ducks (42-26) and Carolina Mudcats (35-35) play game five tomorrow, July 2nd, with the Woodies leading the series 3-1, as the first pitch is set for 1pm in Kinston, NC at Grainger Stadium. All fans can come out for Dogs and Dogs day with $1 hot dogs and bring your furry friend presented by Minuteman Food Mart and Riverbank Animal Hospital.

