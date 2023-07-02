Delmarva Outduels Lynchburg to Take Series Lead

LYNCHBURG, VA: The Delmarva Shorebirds (5-3) defeated the Lynchburg Hillcats (4-4) 4-1 on Sunday afternoon to gain a 3-2 advantage in the series.

Kyle Brnovich drew the start on the mound in a Minor League rehab appearance and was sharp by tossing three shutout innings as the game was scoreless heading into the fourth.

The excellent pitching would continue for both sides as starting pitcher, Adam Tulloch, for the Hillcats dealt five scoreless with eight strikeouts allowing just one hit. But Alfred Vega matched him pitch-for-pitch when he entered for Brnovich in the fourth as he kept the game deadlocked at zero entering the eighth inning.

In the eighth, the Shorebirds made noise by loading the bases on a walk to Randy Florentino, followed by singles by Adam Crampton and Carter Young. With the bases loaded and one out, Samuel Basallo broke the stalemate with a grand slam off the video board in right-center to give Delmarva a 4-0 lead.

Lynchburg got one of those runs back with a home run of their own by Juan Benjamin to make it a 4-1 game after the eighth inning.

After the Shorebirds failed to score in the top of the ninth, the Hillcats would load the bases in the bottom half with two hits and a walk. Hugo Beltran entered and on his second pitch, he produced a ground ball to short where Carter Young started up a game-ending 6-3 double play to lock down a 4-1 win for the Shorebirds.

Alfred Vega (3-2) earned the win by giving up just one run across 5.1 innings of relief with Hugo Beltran (3) picking up the save. Jack Jasiak (1-1) was saddled with the loss for Lynchburg.

Delmarva will now go for a series on Monday night as Wyatt Cheney gets the ball for Delmarva against Yorman Gomez for the Hillcats with first pitch slated for 6:00 p.m.

