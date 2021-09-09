Mudcats and Wood Ducks Postponed in Zebulon

ZEBULON - Tonight's game between the Carolina Mudcats and Down East Wood Ducks has been postponed due to wet grounds at Five County Stadium. The game will be made up as part of a doubleheader, featuring two seven-inning games, tomorrow night beginning at 5:00 p.m. at Five County Stadium. The stadium gates will open at 4:30 p.m. for tomorrow's single admission doubleheader.

As per team policy, fans may exchange their tickets to Thursday's postponed game for seats to a future regular season home game for a ticket of equal value. There are no cash refunds for tickets or parking.

With Thursday's postponement, only three more dates remain for Carolina's 2021 home schedule at Five County Stadium. The Mudcats will now play two games on Friday before wrapping up the home slate with Saturday's game at 5:00 p.m. and Sunday's 1:00 p.m. home schedule finale. Saturday's game is Fan Appreciation Night with the annual practice jersey sweepstakes. Sunday's game is WakeMed Five County Family Sunday with $6.00 box seat tickets (for fans residing in Wake, Franklin, Nash, Clayton and Wilson counties) and post-game catch on the field. Carolina will later finish the 2021 season on the road in Fayetteville beginning on Tuesday, September 14.

