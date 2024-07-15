Mud Hens Weekly No. 16: July 15, 2024

Overall Record: 42-50, 6th, 17.5 GB, I.L. West Division, Current Streak: 2 Losses

LAST WEEK'S RESULTS

July 9 at Omaha (9-7 Loss)

July 10 at Omaha (10-9 Loss)

July 11 at Omaha (4-0 Loss)

July 12 at Omaha (12-6 Win)

July 13 at Omaha (18-4 Loss)

July 14 at Omaha (6-3 Loss)

THIS WEEK'S GAMES (All Times Eastern)

July 19 vs. St. Paul (7:05 p.m., Fox Sports Radio 1230, BCSN)

July 20 vs. St. Paul (7:05 p.m., Fox Sports Radio 1230, BCSN)

July 21 vs. St. Paul (4:05 p.m., Fox Sports Radio 1230, BCSN)

MUD HENS NOTES

No sweep here: The Toledo Mud Hens took one game out of six against the Omaha Storm Chasers over the last week. The Hens fell in all but Friday's contest when a 12-6 victory got them on the board in the series.

Friday fun: The Toledo Mud Hens posted a flashy 12-6 win over the Omaha Storm Chasers on Friday night. The Hens posted 12 runs, including six home runs as a squad. Andrew Navigato tallied three hits with a home run and three RBI and a double while scoring three times. Jace Jung clubbed two home runs with three RBI. Dillon Dingler, Ryan Kreidler, and Drew Maggi each launched solo home runs as well. All nine hitters for the Mud Hens recorded a hit and scored a run.

Ready two return: Infielder Jace Jung was ready to get back to action after missing over two weeks on the injured list. In his third game back from the I.L. stint, Jung clobbered two home runs with three RBI in the Hens' 12-6 win on Friday. Jung added another RBI on Saturday while scoring seven times over his five games in the series.

Rippin' Ryan: Infielder Ryan Kreidler returned to the Mud Hens' lineup and got red-hot. Having picked up hits in back-to-back games prior to his call-up, Kreidler has picked up where he left off by hitting in all six games of the series for an eight-game hitting streak. Over the eight-game streak, Kreidler is hitting 9-25 (.360) with two home runs and four RBI.

Coming home: The Toledo Mud Hens will return home to Fifth Third Field after spending two weeks away from downtown Toledo. After a nine-game road trip, the Mud Hens take a breather with the MLB All-Star Break from Monday through Thursday. After the break, the Mud Hens welcome in the St. Paul Saints for an abbreviated three-game series. A pair of 7:05 p.m. starts on Friday and Saturday are followed by a 4:05 p.m. start on Sunday to finish off the short series.

Mud Hens Player of the Week:

Andrew Navigato (7-21, 2 HR, 5 RBI, 3B, 2B, 6 R, 4 BB, 3 K)

Mud Hens Pitcher of the Week:

Andrew Vasquez (W, 2.1 IP, 2 BB, 2 K)

