McDermott Notches Second Pitcher of the Week Award

July 15, 2024 - International League (IL)

Norfolk Tides News Release







Minor League Baseball today announced that Chayce McDermott won International League Pitcher of the Week, while Omaha's Drew Waters won Player of the Week. McDermott worked a quality start on July 12 at Memphis in his lone outing of the week to earn the weekly honors. He is the first Norfolk player in Orioles affiliate franchise history to win a weekly award four times in his Tides career.

CHAYCE MCDERMOTT, 25, rebounded from his shortest start of the season when he took the mound against the Redbirds last week. He worked 6.2 scoreless innings in Memphis, allowing just one hit and four walks while striking out seven batters. McDermott notched his third win of the year and his team-leading fifth quality start this season.

McDermott, who also won International League Player of the Week on May 5 after taking a no-hitter into the seventh inning against Nashville, has posted a 3-5 record with a 3.70 ERA (37 ER, 90.0 IP) in 19 games with the Tides this season. He also brought home the award on July 30 and August 6, 2023, marking the first time the Tides took home weekly awards in two straight weeks since Brian Daubach (April 24, 2005) and Mike DiFelice (May 1, 2005) won. Norfolk has now had five weekly winners this season after Garrett Cooper (July 7), Cade Povich (April 7) and Heston Kjerstad (April 7) all previously won.

He currently leads all minor league pitchers in strikeouts (128) while leading the International League in batting average against (.218) and ranking third in ERA. McDermott also leads all Tides pitchers this season in WHIP (1.40), innings pitched (90.0), and games started (18). In 11 of his last 13 starts since the beginning of May, McDermott has struck out at least seven batters, highlighted by a career-high 12 strikeouts on July 1 against Durham. Through 26 career starts with Norfolk, McDermott, has struck out 192 batters, averaging 7.38 strikeouts-per-game.

The Tides went 5-4 on their nine-game road trip to Durham and Memphis. They won their six-game series against the Redbirds, 4-2, marking their first series win since May 21 - 26 at Worcester. Norfolk pitchers held the Bulls and Memphis to five runs or fewer in four of their nine games on the road. Norfolk returns home after the All-Star Break on Friday, July 19 for a three-game homestand against Nashville before taking on Jacksonville at Harbor Park for six games.

Ticket Information

Single game tickets start at $16 for Reserved Seats, with Box Seats available for $17. The Tides also offer special discounts to students through high school, active military with ID and senior citizens (60 & over). These special discounts are available in the Lower and Upper Reserved sections and can be purchased for $14. Children under two years old are admitted free of charge. Fans can purchase individual game tickets on norfolktides.com. Fans can also purchase 2024 ticketing plans, including season tickets, by reaching 757-622-2222. Fans should follow the Tides on social media and at norfolktides.com for the most up-to-date information.

• Discuss this story on the International League message board...





International League Stories from July 15, 2024

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.