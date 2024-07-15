Jacksonville Alumnus Sean Reynolds Makes MLB Debut

July 15, 2024 - International League (IL)

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - Former Jacksonville Jumbo Shrimp right-handed pitcher Sean Reynolds made his major league debut on Sunday for the San Diego Padres against the Atlanta Braves at Petco Park.

Reynolds pitched around a hit and walk and struck out three in a scoreless seventh inning of San Diego's 6-3 loss to Atlanta.

A native of Redondo Beach, Calif., Reynolds was originally selected by the Miami Marlins as a first baseman and outfielder in the fourth round of the 2016 draft out of Redondo Union High School (Redondo Beach, Calif.).

After batting just .178 across 398 minor league games, Reynolds transitioned to becoming a pitcher in 2021. He worked to a 3.09 ERA that season in 32.0 innings with Low-A Jupiter before posting a 4.13 mark in 2022 between High-A Beloit and Double-A Pensacola.

Reynolds began the 2023 campaign with the Blue Wahoos, going 1-1 with a 2.35 ERA in 24 games and 30.2 innings before earning a promotion to Jacksonville. With the Jumbo Shrimp, the 6-foot-8 right-hander was 2-0 with a 3.50 ERA in 14 appearances. Over 18.0 innings, he struck out 17 against seven walks and 14 hits allowed.

On August 1, 2023, Reynolds was traded along with first baseman Garrett Cooper to San Diego in exchange for LHP Ryan Weathers. He completed the 2023 campaign with Triple-A El Paso before returning to the Chihuahuas in 2024. Prior to his promotion, Reynolds had appeared in 29 games, including three starts, and registered a 2-0 record, 6.35 ERA and 60 strikeouts in 45.1 innings of work.

Reynolds is the 1,002nd player to don both a Jacksonville uniform and play in the major leagues, including the seventh Jumbo Shrimp alumnus this season to debut in the majors, following catcher Jhonny Pereda (April 17, Marlins) and right-handers Roddery Muñoz (April 20, Marlins), Anthony Maldonado (April 24, Marlins), Emmanuel Ramírez (April 28, Marlins), Eli Villalobos (May 5, Marlins) and Valente Bellozo (June 26, Marlins).

