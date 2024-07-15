WooSox Stifle Rochester Bats, Wings Fall 5-0 in Series Finale

In the final game prior to the All-Star break, Rochester fell silent offensively and fell to Worcester in the series finale, 5-0. The two teams split the series three games apiece and have split their first 12 matchups of 2024, 6-6. C Drew Millas and 3B Carter Kieboom each singled to account for Rochester's only hits of the contest. On the mound, LHP Garvin Alston made his Triple-A debut, and RHP Ty Tice made his Red Wings debut in relief.

After a scoreless first inning, RF Bobby Dalbec opened the bottom half of the second with a double to left field. Dalbec then advanced to third on a passed ball, and 1B Mickey Gasper walked to put runners on the corners. DH Matthew Lugo then delivered a double on a sharp line drive that scored both Dalbec and Gasper, giving Worcester a 2-0 lead.

In the home half of the fifth, the WooSox started with back-to-back walks from CF Mark Contreras and SS Chase Meidroth. Both runners then advanced into scoring position on a single to center field by 3B Nick Sogard. 2B Emmanuel Valdez then promptly grounded into a force-out that scored Contreras. Gasper then singled on a ground ball to center field that scored Meidroth and extended the WooSox lead to 4-0.

Worcester's pitching had yet to surrender a hit through five innings. C Drew Millas, leading off the top of the sixth, laced a line drive single up the middle to put Rochester in the hit column.

LF Eddy Alvarez launched a solo home run to center field in the bottom of the eighth, a 406-foot shot that snuck over the center field fence to the right of the batter's eye. Worcester carried a 5-0 lead heading to the Red Wings final turn at-bat.

Rochester looked to mount a comeback in the ninth; however, they fell short. 3B Carter Kieboom connected on the Red Wings' second hit of the contest with one out but was stranded at first base, and Rochester was shut out for the sixth time this season, 5-0.

LHP DJ Herz made his tenth start of 2024 with the Red Wings on Sunday afternoon. The southpaw turned in 3.1 innings, where he struck out two batters, allowed two hits and two earned runs with two walks. Southpaw Garvin Alston made his Triple-A debut and entered in the fourth inning. The former Chicago White Sox draft pick delivered 2.2 innings, allowing three hits and two earned runs with two walks and two strikeouts. RHP Ty Ticemade his debut with the Red Wings, coming on in the bottom of the seventh. The 28-year-old posted 2.2 innings, striking out three and allowing two hits and a single earned run.

Diamond Pro Player of the Game in the series finale goes to 3B Carter Kieboom, who finished the game 1-for-2 with two walks and a base hit. With the two free passes, the Georgia native finds himself third on the team with 26 total walks and fourth with 88 total bases. Kieboom has hit safely in eight of his 10 games played in July, with an on-base percentage of .413.

The Red Wings and the rest of affiliated baseball will take the next four days off for the All-Star Break. Former Red Wings CJ Abrams (WSH) and Luis Arraez (SD) will both represent their respective team at the Midsummer Classic in Arlington on Tuesday night. Following the break, Rochester will travel to Syracuse for a short three-game set against their Thruway rivals to the east beginning on Friday. The first pitch will be thrown at 6:35 p.m.

