Motorcycle Racing on Ice Returns to Danbury Arena in January

DANBURY, CT - The Danbury Arena is excited to host Xtreme International Ice Racing (XiiR) once again this January.

Motorcycle racing on ice will be back on the Hat Tricks' ice on January 7 and 8, 2022 at 7 p.m.

It will feature Speedway Bikes, that race from 0 to 60 miles per hour in just three seconds...and do not have brakes.

"It's the fastest thing on ice," said XiiR promoter and rider Anthony Barlow. "Come to watch the crashes and watch a good race."

Xtreme International Ice Racing has been touring worldwide since 2004, bringing fans their Speedway Bike and Quad classes of racing on ice with a crop of professional riders from around the globe. For more information, go to xiir.org.

Tickets are $17 each.

For more information on events happening around Danbury Arena, visit danburyice.com or call our main office.

