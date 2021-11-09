Hat Tricks to Hold First Responders Night and Military Night in December Series vs Thunder

DANBURY, CT - The Danbury Hat Tricks will host First Responders Appreciation Night on Friday, December 3rd and Military Appreciation Night on Saturday, December 4th against the Delaware Thunder.

For each group, those who pre-register will receive a complimentary ticket, beverage and hot dog to their respective game.

Discounted tickets will be available for friends and family of all First Responders and Military that pre-register.

Both games begin at 7 p.m.

To sign up for First Responders night, contact Josh Starr at josh@danburyhattricks.com.

To sign up for Military night, contact Chad Oklin-Jolin at chad@danburyhattricks.com.

