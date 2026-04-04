Motor City Cruise vs. Osceola Magic - Game Highlights
Published on April 3, 2026 under NBA G League (G League)
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NBA G League Stories from April 3, 2026
- South Bay Lakers Advance to Western Conference Finals with Win over Rio Grande Valley - South Bay Lakers
- Greensboro Swarm Advance to Eastern Conference Finals, Defeat Capital City Go-Go, 118-108 - Greensboro Swarm
- Vipers Fall to Lakers in Conference Semifinals - Rio Grande Valley Vipers
- Osceola Magic Outlast Cruise to Advance to Eastern Conference Finals - Osceola Magic
- Vipers to Face Lakers in Western Conference Semifinals - Rio Grande Valley Vipers
- Mac McClung Named 2025-26 Kia NBA G League Most Valuable Player - Windy City Bulls
- Max Abmas Receives 2025-26 NBA G League Sportsmanship Award - Salt Lake City Stars
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Other Recent Motor City Cruise Stories
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