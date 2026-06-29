Motor City Cruise Announces Return of Its Youth All-Star Draft Initiative for 2026-27 Season

Published on June 29, 2026 under NBA G League (G League)

Motor City Cruise News Release







DETROIT - The Motor City Cruise, NBA G League affiliate of the Detroit Pistons, today announced the return of its Youth All-Star Draft initiative for the 2026-27 season, offering metro Detroit youth the opportunity to earn exclusive basketball experiences during the 2026-27 season through its Motor City Skills Challenge.

With limited spots available, participants in the organization's second annual "Mini-Cruisers" Pistons Academy Camp, select Pistons Academy camps and community activations featuring the Motor City Skills Challenge, presented by the Michigan Beef Industry Commission, will have the opportunity to earn selection to the 2026 Motor City Cruise Youth All-Star Draft.

Participants from grades 1-8, who take part in any of the eight Motor City Skills Challenge activations will be eligible for consideration for the 2026 Motor City Cruise Youth All-Star Draft. Pistons Academy staff will evaluate participants throughout each activation based on a combination of basketball fundamentals, effort, teamwork, sportsmanship and overall engagement. The Skills Challenge, presented by the Michigan Beef Industry Commission, will provide participants with opportunities to showcase their abilities through skill competitions, interactive instruction and player development activities.

Selected participants will be drafted onto youth teams and take part in Motor City Cruise Youth All-Star Draft events during the 2026-27 season, creating a unique experience for participating athletes and their families. Registration information, along with additional details regarding the Youth Draft and team selection process, will be distributed to eligible participants in August by Motor City Cruise staff.

Below are details of the Motor City Cruise's second annual Mini-Cruisers Camp and additional opportunities for youth to take part in the Motor City Skills Challenge:

July 15-17 - Pistons Academy Camps including the Second Annual "Mini-Cruisers" Camp

What: Three-day basketball camp led by Pistons Academy, featuring basketball instruction, skill development and a chance to meet Nitro.

Basketball Clinic Registration: https://pistonsacademy.leagueapps.com/camps/4918649-2026-pistons-academy-motor-city-cruise-mini-cruisers-camp

Please note, this camp is for registered participants only and is not open to the public.

Who: Pistons Academy Coaches, Motor City Cruise Staff and Nitro

When: July 15-17, from 10 a.m. - 1 p.m. ET

Where: Wayne State Fieldhouse, 1290 Warren Ave, Detroit, Mich. 48201

Notes: Additional Pistons Academy summer camps featuring the 45-minute Motor City Skills Challenge presented by the Michigan Beef Industry Commission include Franklin Athletic Club on July 6 in Southfield (9 a.m. - 3 p.m. ET), All-Girls Summer Camp at The Compound Athletics on July 27 in Sterling Heights (9 a.m. - 12 p.m. ET), Legacy Center Sports Complex on Aug. 3 in Brighton (9 a.m. - 3 p.m. ET), High Velocity Sports on Aug. 10 in Canton (9 a.m. - 3 p.m. ET) and Hillside Middle School on Aug. 10 in Northville (9 a.m. - 3 p.m. ET). Registration and additional information for Pistons Academy camps and select Skills Challenge activations can be found at https://pistonsacademy.com/explore-camps/.

July 18 - NW Goldberg Cares HOOPFEST

When: July 18, from 11 a.m. - 3 p.m. ET

Registration: https://www.eventbrite.com/e/hoopfest-2026-day-2-tickets-1989252760556?aff=oddtdtcreator

Where: 1941 Ferry Park St, Detroit, Mich. 48208

August 15 - Detroit Youth Sports Showcase

When: Aug. 15, from 10 a.m. - 2 p.m. ET

Registration: 2026 Detroit Youth Sports Showcase Interest Form

Where: 1340 Atwater St, Detroit, Mich. 48207







NBA G League Stories from June 29, 2026

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