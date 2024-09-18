Motor City Cruise Partner with Asset Preservation Capital

September 18, 2024 - NBA G League (G League)

DETROIT - The Motor City Cruise are excited to announce their partnership with Asset Preservation Capital for the upcoming 2024-25 season.

Based in Troy, MI, Asset Preservation Capital ensures that clients make smart investments and financial decisions through professional relationships based on uncompromising integrity, trust and personalized services. For more information, visit Asset Preservation Capital, LTD.

In an effort to increase financial literacy among youth, Asset Preservation Capital and the Motor City Cruise will partner to bring local schools to one of the three Motor City Cruise Education Day games through a generous ticket donation. Following attending Education Days, Asset Preservation Capital and the Motor City Cruise will host a Detroit Basketball-themed assembly at each school which will feature Motor City Cruise personalities and focus on financial literacy.

