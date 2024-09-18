Iowa Wolves and Principal Financial Group® Announce 2024-25 Community Celebration Games

September 18, 2024 - NBA G League (G League)

DES MOINES, Iowa - The Iowa Wolves, the NBA G League affiliate of the Minnesota Timberwolves, along with Principal® are excited to continue their partnership with the return of the Community Celebration Series presented by Principal for the fourth season.

At Principal, we are committed to fostering vibrant and inclusive communities. Supporting the Community Celebration Series with the Iowa Wolves allows us to celebrate the rich diversity of Iowa while promoting important causes that impact our society, said Jo Christine Miles, Director, Principal® Foundation and Community Relations. We believe that by coming together and amplifying these voices, we can create meaningful impact and strengthen our community bonds. We're excited to continue this partnership and support the wonderful work of the organizations involved.

We are thrilled to continue our relationship with Principal through the Community Celebration Series for another season, said Iowa Wolves President of Business Operations Drew Van Meeteren. We have a tremendous platform that we take very seriously, with a keen eye towards community development and the betterment of our society. The support from Principal allows us to acknowledge the great work the different organizations we honor do in our community, and we are grateful we can create theme games to celebrate the diversity of our community and our fans.

For each game in the Community Celebration Series, the designated organization will work together with an artist to create unique player jerseys in celebration of the many diverse communities in Iowa. A jersey auction to benefit the organization will take place the week of each game.

2024-25 Community Celebration Series presented by Principal®

Pack Has Your Back | Mental Health Awareness Night benefiting Iowa's Healthiest State Initiative | Friday, Nov. 22 vs. Grand Rapids Gold, 6:30 p.m.

Black Excellence Night | Black Community Celebration benefiting Black Excellence Iowa | Tuesday, Dec. 10 vs. Cleveland Charge, 6:30 p.m.

Los Lobos Night | Hispanic Heritage Celebration benefiting Hola Center of Iowa | Tuesday, Jan. 7 vs. Santa Cruz Warriors, 6:30 p.m.

Hoops for Hope | Cancer Awareness Night benefiting American Cancer Society | Friday, Jan. 24 vs. Valley Suns, 6:30 p.m.

Basketball for All | Disability Empowerment Night benefiting Special Olympics | Friday, Feb. 7 vs. Stockton Kings, 6:30 p.m.

Galentine's Day | Women's Empowerment Night benefiting Healthy Birth Day, Inc. Creator of Count the Kicks | Thursday, Feb. 13 vs. Rip City Remix, 6:30 p.m.

Single game tickets will go on sale to the public on Friday, Oct. 11. Iowa Wolves' flex packs are currently on sale and will secure your seat to the Timberwolves preseason game at Wells Fargo Arena on Friday, Oct. 11. The flex packs include three ticket vouchers, good for any Iowa Wolves home game, for only $125. Buy your flex packs here. Single game tickets for the preseason game are currently on sale.

